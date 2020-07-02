Advertisement

GHSA eases restrictions, equipment sharing to begin Monday

By Joey Lamar
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Georgia High School Association will ease restrictions as the state continues to prepare for the fall season.

The news came on the same day Georgia set a new record-high in daily cornoavirus cases, 3,472.

Starting July 5, teams will be allowed to share balls, which means quarterbacks can throw to receivers and volleyball players can set and spike.

Also, the number of individuals allowed in workout groups has been expanded from 20 to 50. The GHSA will also allow cheerleading, softball and volleyball to hold tryouts next week.

Right now, all workouts are still voluntary.

Georgia remains on track to start the season on schedule. Fall camp opens for football on July 27, and all other sports on August 1.

