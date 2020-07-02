Godby hopes experience up front, in backfield leads to early success

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The third week of voluntary summer workouts are in the books for the Godby football team.

The Cougars have been lifting weights and working on conditioning drills.

Head coach Brandon McCray expects his offense to ground and pound, led by experience in the front seven and in the backfield.

“We’re really looking to lean on our two experienced running backs,” McCray said. “We have Mason Anderson and Chase Gillespie, we have an experienced offensive line with Jaquan Samuel and Chauncey Kamakea coming back. We are excited about what we can do in the run game. Then Lonnie Williams, who is taking over at quarterback for us. We are excited for what he can do for us as a leader.”

Godby is scheduled to open the season on August 21 against Lincoln.

