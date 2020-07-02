Holiday weekend hits Shell Point Beach early

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The holiday weekend is starting early in Wakulla County; Shell Point Beach are starting to fill up ahead of the 4th of July.

Several South Florida cities are closing beaches to prevent big holiday crowds.

Shell Point is a little smaller than some of the other beaches in our area, so it’s still fairly quiet, but those who are out say they don’t plan on slowing down this weekend.

Most of the groups Thursday afternoon stayed pretty small and there was plenty of spacing out and social distancing happening.

Some people say Thursday was the calm before the storm; they’re expecting much bigger crowds beginning on Friday.

They added with all the changes and hardships the coronavirus has caused, it feels good to get out in the fresh air and get away.

“I have a barbershop that’s been really hurt by it, that’s another reason why I’m here because we’re not busy, it’s a good time to take a break,” said Judy Mullinax, who has been going to Shell Point for the Fourth for about five years. “It doesn’t really scare me as long as I”m not in the middle of a bunch of people.”

Carrie Walton was one of the dozens of people enjoying the sunshine. She says, they don’t plan to spend the rest of the weekend in order to avoid some of the holiday crowds.

“We just thought we’d come out today because we wanted to come out before the weekend, because we just feel like a lot of people will be here,” Walton said. “We just want to relax and enjoy the breeze.”

Officials say fireworks at Shell Point Beach are cancelled, but beaches in Wakulla County are open. The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging beach goers to follow CDC guidelines, and to be safe and smart.

