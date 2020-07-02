Hundreds gather for drive-thru mask and food giveaway in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With so many families in need during this pandemic, organizations like Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated and Second Harvest wanted to do their part to give back to the Tallahassee community.

Hundreds of cars packed with people went to Bethel AME Church Wednesday looking to take advantage of a free food and mask giveaway. Residents lined up almost two hours before the event was supposed to start, prompting it to begin earlier than anticipated.

“I got here at 1:30 and there was already a line to Orange Avenue,” said Delta Sigma Theta Alumnae Chapter Vice President Terraca Jones. “So we were very surprised but happy to be able to help the community.”

The volunteers were surprised by the turnout but the people they were helping came prepared for the crowds.

“I wasn’t shocked because I’m glad people are owning up to what they need,” said Tallahassee resident Cheryl Marrs.

One of those needs is food, which Second harvest provided to serve up to 500 families. This drive helping residents stay optimistic about the future.

“God is going to take care of all of you, so be patient and love one another because he will handle every situation,” shared Tallahassee resident Ulysses Lawrence.

Marrs explains to WCTV that the drive will help ease her mind and enable her to continue looking for work.

“They’re going to keep me able to eat food that’s decent and nutritious and still allow me to the energy and time to get out there and see what I can find,” said Marrs.

The women of Delta Sigma Theta said that they love continuing their tradition of giving back.

“The Tallahassee Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. has been working in the community approximately 74 years and we’re going to continue to do our part in the community,” said Chapter President Marilyn Henderson.

Everyone involved worked together to help make the community even stronger.

“All over the world you can see that people are coming together cause if we can work together then everything is going to be alright,” exclaimed Lawrence.

Both Second Harvest and Delta Sigma Theta Inc. telling WCTV that they will be around to serve wherever there’s a need in the community.

