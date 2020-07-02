Leon County Elections Supervisor asking for more poll workers amid COVID concerns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley is asking for more poll workers as the state prepares for the upcoming election.

A letter from Elections Supervisors around the state, including Earley, was sent to Governor Ron DeSantis in May, saying multiple workers did not show up to work during the primary election. Earley is concerned it could happen again.

Governor DeSantis encouraged state employees to work at the polls, and Earley says that has helped a bit, but not enough.

Poll worker training is being held at the Supervisor of Elections Office.

Debra Gallo is a first-time poll worker.

“It looks like it’s going to be pretty neat! I’ve worked in customer service and doctor’s offices,” said Gallo.

Gallo is from Georgia but moved to Tallahassee two years ago to be closer to family.

"My mom always did this after she retired, so I thought I would kind of carry it on. I mean, she's 98 years old, so she can't do this anymore!" said Gallo. "But it sounded like something neat that she used to do, so I thought I wanted to do it too"

Earley is calling on the community to get involved.

“We can’t run an election without poll workers,” said Earley. “Many of our poll workers are in the at-risk age groups, so we just want to have an ample backup number.”

He says Leon County's numbers have seen a slight uptick with state workers.

"Certainly I would like to see more, we'd like to get 2 or 300 more poll workers in the cue," said Earley.

Earley says there will be able personal protective equipment for poll workers and voters, including masks, face shields, and hand sanitizer.

Gallo says she feels confident about the measures taken.

“I feel totally protected, with the mask and with the cleaning processes that they’re doing, and I think as long as everybody wears a mask, we’re going to be alright!”

Earley is also pushing vote by mail, not only for health reasons, but also as a backup, in case of a lack of polling places.

If you are interested in becoming a poll worker, you can call the Elections Office at (850) 606-8683, or follow this link.

