Man dies in single-vehicle crash on I-10 in Madison County

(WCAX)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a 64-year-old man from Jacksonville has died in a single-vehicle crash on I-10 eastbound in Madison County.

FHP says a tractor-trailer was traveling on I-10 in the outside lane near mile-marker 260.

Troopers say, for an unknown reason, the driver of the vehicle veered off the roadway onto the south shoulder before hitting a large tree near a body of water.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle, who has not been identified, was ejected after hitting the tree.

Authorities say paramedics pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

