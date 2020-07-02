Advertisement

Masks required inside Apalachicola businesses

Masks are now required for people when they go to indoor businesses in Apalachicola, except restaurants.
Masks are now required for people when they go to indoor businesses in Apalachicola, except restaurants.(WJHG/WECP)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There are differing opinions on a new ordinance requiring people to mask up in Apalachicola.

The mayor said with more cases in our area, and Florida, he wants to take action now to help keep people safe.

“You want to act before it gets too out of control, so I’m hoping that this mask ordinance just protects a few lives and keeps people from getting sick,” said Apalachicola Mayor Kevin Begos.

Some people said they don't mind wearing a mask inside.

"Well the spread of the disease, there's no cure for it right now and until there's a cure we've got to stop the spread," said Roy Morton, a part-time Apalachicola resident.

But some local business owners believe the decision should have been left up to the Governor.

“It would have put everyone on a more level playing field. That having been said, some of my employees are for it, it makes them feel safer, others are not,” said Jerry Hall, a business owner in Apalachicola.

Begos said tourists will still visit the area, even with the mask order in place.

"So far most tourists aren't really wearing masks, but the feedback I get is if they're nicely asked to wear a mask, most people are fine with it," said Begos.

People do not have to wear masks when they are outside or in a restaurant.

