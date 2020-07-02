Moody Air Force Base child center closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Moody Air Force Base has closed its child development center because an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on the base’s Facebook page.

The base said the employee will return to work after a 14-day period.

“This employee had no direct contact with children, and was wearing all appropriate personal protective equipment around staff,” the post states.

The center will remain closed until July 7.

