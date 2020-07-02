Moody daycare worker tests positive, kids sent home sick

Advertisement

By Amber Spradley
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:51 PM EDT
MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. (WCTV) - Moody Air Force Base has closed its child development center because an employee tested positive for COVID-19 and multiple children were sent home sick, according to posts on the 23rd Wing Commander’s Facebook page.

Moody officials notified the community Wednesday night they were advised one employee with the Child Development Center (CDC) has tested positive for the virus.

That staffer is now under a 14-day quarantine.

“This employee had no direct contact with children, and was wearing all appropriate personal protective equipment around staff,” the post states.

In the same post, officials state the daycare would close to sanitize and reopen on Thursday. Thursday morning, officials announced the center will remain closed until July 7 out of an abundance of caution as multiple children from one classroom were sent home sick within the last 24 hours.

Leaders state the daycare facility is being sanitized in accordance to CDC guidelines.

They say they do not believe the incident with the children is related to the employee testing positive for COVID-19. Moody Public Health is currently investigating.

23rd Wing Commander Colonel Dan Walls released this statement Thursday:


