Nearly half of Thomasville citizens have not participated in 2020 Census

FILE - In this Sunday, April 5, 2020 file photo, An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident is shown in Detroit. A top lawmaker says the Trump administration is seeking to delay deadlines for the 2020 census because of the coronavirus outbreak. U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney said Monday, April 13, 2020 that administration officials also were asking that the timetable for releasing apportionment and redistricting data used to draw congressional and legislative districts be pushed back. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, GA. (WCTV) - Thomasville city leaders are urging citizens to participate in the 2020 Census to ensure that federal funds are accurately distributed to Thomas County.

“In mid-March, the United States Census mailed out detailed information on how to respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone or by mail. To date, Thomas County has a 55% self-response rate which means that almost half the population of Thomas County has not yet been counted,” says Sherri Nix, City of Thomasville Public Outreach Manager.

Nix says Thomas County’s response rate is below Georgia’s statewide rate of 58%, and well below the 62% nationwide rate.

In a press release, the city says the responses to the census are imperative and will help shape future local funding decisions.

The census will ensure that hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding are accurately distributed to local counties across the nation for important programs and services like healthcare, emergency and disaster response, education, and infrastructure for the next 10 years.

According to Nix, if each person counted equals $2,300 in federal funds that means Thomas County could receive more than $102 million as a whole.

Because of the pandemic, the deadline to send in census forms has been extended to October 31.

