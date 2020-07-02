Advertisement

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Thursday, July 2 - Evening Update

By Mike McCall
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a quiet Thursday afternoon in many locations, but rain chances will be increasing as we get into the holiday weekend. A nearly-stationary frontal boundary was across the Southeast Thursday, which is one of many factors for increasing rain chances starting Friday. Highs will be closer to 90 Friday with an 80% chance of rain.

Rain chances will stay up this Fourth of July weekend with highs near 90 to the lower 90s. Rain chances will slowly decrease as we get into late next week, but be above 50%.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Rain chances elevated for Independence Day weekend

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
The Fourth of July weekend may get disrupted with higher shower and thunderstorm chances.

Forecast

Rob’s Thursday Morning Forecast: July 2, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says pop up showers will remain in the forecast through the weekend.

News

Rob's Thursday Morning Forecast: July 2, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Forecast

Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: July 1, 2020

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Wednesday, July 1.

Latest News

Forecast

Rob’s Wednesday Morning Forecast: July 1, 2020

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says to expect showers in the forecast for the next few days.

Forecast

Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: June 30, 2020

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 8:55 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Mike's Tuesday Evening Forecast: June 30, 2020

Forecast

Rob’s Tuesday Morning Forecast: June 30, 2020

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:53 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says it’s going to be a hot and humid Tuesday. He also says there’s a chance of showers for this afternoon.

Forecast

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: June 29, 2020

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, June 29.

Forecast

Rob’s Monday Morning Forecast: June 29, 2020

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 8:25 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says to expect showers in the forecast later this week.

Forecast

Hannah’s Sunday, June 28th Evening Forecast

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 9:16 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
Good Evening, thundershowers bordered the Big Bend and South Georgia, but our area stayed dry. However, that meant everyone had hot temperatures in the low to mid-90s and heat indexes in the upper 90s and low 100′s Sunday afternoon.