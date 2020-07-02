Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Thursday, July 2 - Evening Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a quiet Thursday afternoon in many locations, but rain chances will be increasing as we get into the holiday weekend. A nearly-stationary frontal boundary was across the Southeast Thursday, which is one of many factors for increasing rain chances starting Friday. Highs will be closer to 90 Friday with an 80% chance of rain.

Rain chances will stay up this Fourth of July weekend with highs near 90 to the lower 90s. Rain chances will slowly decrease as we get into late next week, but be above 50%.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.