Chef Levi Newsome with the Publix Aprons Cooking School showcased a praline pancakes and caramelized pears recipe on WCTV’s noon show.

Praline Pancakes

Total time -- 40 minutes (makes 6 servings)

Ingredients

-2 cups flour

-1/4 cup packed light brown sugar

-2 teaspoons baking powder

-1 teaspoon baking soda

-1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

-2 large eggs, beaten

-2 2/3 cups buttermilk

-2 tablespoons vegetable oil

-1 cup pecans, toasted & chopped (+more for sprinkling)

-2 cups heavy cream

-1 tablespoon confectioners’ sugar

-Nonstick cooking spray

Method

1. Combine in large bowl: flour, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Combine in separate bowl: eggs, buttermilk, and oil. Add liquid to flour mixture; stir until blended, but still slightly lumpy (do not overmix). Fold in 1 cup pecans.

2. Combine in bowl of stand mixer: heavy cream and confectioners’ sugar and whip to firm peaks.

3. Preheat a lightly greased griddle over medium 2–3 minutes. Pour about 1/4 cup batter onto griddle. Cook until pancakes have bubbly surfaces and slightly dry edges; turn over and continue cooking until golden. Serve topped with Caramelized Pears (recipe follows), whipped cream and extra pecans.

Caramelized Pears

Total time -- 25 minutes (makes 4-6 servings)

Ingredients

-3 tablespoons unsalted butter

-3 medium Bartlett pears, peeled, cored & quartered

-1/4 cup packed light brown sugar

-2 tablespoons water

-1 teaspoon vanilla extract

-1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Method

1. Heat butter in large sauté pan over medium-high 1–2 minutes. Add pears and cook 2 minutes on each side, until browned.

2. Add sugar and water; continue cooking 2 more minutes, until slightly thickened. Add vanilla and salt, tossing to combine. Serve immediately.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.