Rain chances elevated for Independence Day weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Fourth of July weekend is almost upon us, but the only fireworks some will encounter will be from afternoon thunderstorms as rain chances increase.

There were two larger-scale systems in the Southeast on Thursday that were helping to increase rain chances. The first is a stationary front over Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi, with a weak center of low pressure off of the Carolina coastline. The second feature is a trough of low pressure aloft in the South. With these two features, along with deep juicy air throughout the atmosphere, the setup is there for a higher chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

However, this pattern isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The surface front is expected to sink farther south. Concurrently, a ridge of high pressure aloft will remain in place over New Mexico and Arizona, keeping the trough over the Southeast.

This run of the European forecast model shows a trough of low pressure in the mid levels of the atmosphere with the "spin" over the Southeast early Sunday, July 5. This trough and associated spin helps to create lift. (WCTV)

Both of these features will keep rain chances on the high side Friday and through the weekend. The additional rain chances and extra cloud cover will likely keep the high temperatures closer to average (the lower 90s inland).

Rain chances are expected to be elevated in the beginning of the new work week with highs in the lower 90s.

If you hear lightning while outside this weekend, it’s best to move indoors. Be safe and dry this weekend.

