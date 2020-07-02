Remembering Tommy: Florida State stat crew remembers Tommy Sabourin

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On June 30, long time Florida State statistician, as well as former Florida High and Leon head football coach, Tommy Sabourin passed away.

”What’s going to be weird next year going to the football games,” Andrew Brady, who worked football with Sabourin for 24 years, and basketball for 17 years, said. “Were supposed to get there two hours before the game. I would get there two hours before the game and there’s Tommy sitting there ready to work. It’s going to be weird and strange to come into the press box at Doak Campbell Stadium and not see him sitting there when we come to work for the home football games.”

Another former colleague and friend, David Peters, says Sabourin leaves behind a legacy.

“Tommy would never admit, but I think he has a legacy,” Peters said. “We have members that started in the seat right next to Tommy. Right on learning statistics right on press row then went to other schools. They left Tallahassee and went to other jobs and our know working the state crew for the University of Texas or for Iowa or even for the Atlanta Hawks that attributed to Tommy and the standards he set and carried that forward.”

Brady and Peters said Sabourin was all business and very rarely took pictures.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.