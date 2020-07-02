Seven boaters alive after boat overturns thanks to Good Samaritan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Seven people are alive but shaken Wednesday night after their boat capsized about a mile off of Alligator Point.

But, a nearby boat raced in to save the day.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. According to FWC, seven people who were aboard a Twin Vee boat were found in the Gulf’s waters, after their boat turned over.

As of Wednesday night, WCTV does not know where the victims are from, what they were doing out on the water, or where they were headed.

However, we do know that they owned the boat they were in.

According to locals, the weather was rough Wednesday. Hazards flags could even be seen posted along the beach. While it is not known if weather played a factor, local residents warn of its dangers.

Alvin Hudson, a Panacea resident, shares, “It’s nice to be out there but it’s dangerous in a heartbeat. It’s nice but you can lose your life in a minute.”

Richard Smyth, another local, adds, “You will be fishing and then lose sight of what you are doing, and next thing you know, it will sneak up behind you and it is right on top of you. You really can’t run from it because there comes a point it is so fast you are just stuck.”

Hours later, the beaches are peaceful at Alligator Point. The rescue boat is said to have brought the seven passengers to safety at the dock on Rock Landing Road.

It is not known how many people were aboard the rescue boat, or where it was headed. But Hudson, shares it was a stroke of luck, that saved lives, “Everybody looking out for everybody.”

There are still many unknowns at the moment but what is known is that this scary story, came to a happy ending, as everyone is thankfully safe.

