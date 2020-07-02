Tallahassee Police investigating North Monroe bank robbery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they’re investigating a bank robbery that occurred Thursday afternoon in the 130 block of North Monroe Street.

TPD says, according to witnesses, the suspect came into the bank, displayed a handgun and fled in a vehicle after taking an undisclosed amount of money.

Officials describe the suspect as an African American male who is “tall and slender.”

TPD says he was wearing a blue plaid shirt and had a turquoise bandana over his face.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to please call them at 850-891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Officials say the investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story.

