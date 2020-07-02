Tallahassee residents plan to celebrate his 4th of July on smaller scale

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The rise in COVID-19 cases across the state of Florida has some rethinking their plans for the 4th of July weekend.

The Leon County Health Department is urging people to be cautious due of the uptick in positive cases.

Some residents say because of the coronavirus pandemic, they plan to celebrate this year on a smaller scale.

“So for the 4th of July I’m going to have a couple of my friends over I have a little blow-up pool in my front yard and we’re just going to hang out and eat and hopefully have Trulys,” said Tallahassee resident, Gabriella Sehres.

Sehres said she would normally go to the beach for 4th of July.

“But I don’t really want to hang around a bunch of people and go out and infect others or possibly get infected so trying to keep it small with my friends,” she said.

For young kids, like Mark Hopkins, he says he would normally go to the movies but, since they are still closed, he says he will be hanging out his friends.

“We are going to try to all hang out we are going to play games,” said Hopkins.

Charlie Lang says his plans for the weekend will stay the same as it is for every 4th of July; being on the beach with his immediate family.

“This is what we pretty much do every year we get some fireworks and shoot ‘em off on the beach but not particularly we probably have more friends down there if it weren’t for COVID,” said Lang.

Lang’s friend, Michael Eubanks, says he’s planning to also hang out at the beach but will make sure he and his family are still practicing social distancing.

“We are going to hang out at their beach house and hopefully get to go on the beach. We have masks and all that too so that’ll be fun,” said Eubanks.

The City of Tallahassee is also offering plenty of ways to have fun this weekend from at home movies to s’mores, the city is offering plenty of family fun activities.

