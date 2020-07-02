Tallahassee seeing prescription medication shortage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - According to the FDA website, there are more than 100 medications that are currently in shortage.

The Florida Pharmacy Association says manufacturers overseas have had to close down their plants due to the pandemic.

Rose Ledbetter, a Tallahassee resident, tells WCTV she had trouble finding her prescription in Tallahassee.

Ledbetter says she has taken the same blood pressure medication for several years and when she called her pharmacist, they told her she was not going to find it at any of the big chain pharmacies in town.

“And he told me ‘Well, you can try but you’re not going to find at Walgreens, or Walmart, or Publix or anywhere else because everybody’s out,' and then as soon as they prescribe the alternative everybody gets that and they run out of that,” said Ledbetter.

Ledbetter says without her medication, she is easily putting herself at risk and it causes her bodily harm.

“I would feel flush, out of breath, faint and you know your symptoms from high blood pressure so you put yourself at risk for a stroke,” she said.

Michael Jackson, the CEO of Florida Pharmacy Association, says some medications may go out of stock because of a recall but the pandemic has affected supply and demand.

“Some of these manufactures are located overseas which compounds which is a compounded problem because of this pandemic,” said Jackson.

Jackson says if a patient’s prescription runs out they should consult with their doctor about alternatives.

“It’s always recommended that particular patients who have medical conditions that are chronic to consult with their doctor, consult with their pharmacist have a conversation about other alternatives that are available out there for them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ledbetter says she was finally able to get her original prescription after two weeks but she was almost completely out.

She wants to warn others it could easily happen to them.

“People should know about this I mean there are people a lot older and much more in need than me and if you’re running out of the most common blood pressure medicines and you don’t realize you need the alternate source and then someday you’re out,” said Ledbetter.

Michael Jackson says you should watch your medication supply very closely and work with your pharmacist to ensure you have a good amount, and not wait until the last minute to refill your prescription.

The owner of WellPack Pharmacy, tells WCTV they have a large supply of prescription medications.

They are located in Tallahassee at 1624 Capital Circle NE.

