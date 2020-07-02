Advertisement

Tallahassee veterans to host 4th of July event

Vietnam Veterans of America Big Bend Chapter #96 will host its sixth annual reading of the Declaration of Independence, followed by a brief history of the founding fathers.(WCTV)
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It is one 4th of July tradition that has not been canceled this year because of COVID-19; Vietnam Veterans of America Big Bend Chapter #96 will host its sixth annual reading of the Declaration of Independence, followed by a brief history of the founding fathers.  

"It's very important for people to understand how this nation came to be and, actually, the relatively small number of people that stood up and said no tot the king and no to Great Britain and took on what was then the world's most powerful military- and won," said  Joe West, who will conduct the reading dressed as Benjamin Franklin.

West is also the President of VVABB #96.

The event is free and family-friendly. It will start promptly at 9 a.m. on Independence Day on the steps of the Old Capitol Building. People are encouraged to arrive early. The event will last roughly 25 minutes. Social distancing will be observed.

For more information, visit VVA96.org, or connect with the Vets on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

