UPDATE: Fort Hood to hold news conference on status of Guillen investigation

By Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) – Fort Hood’s senior commander, Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, Army investigators and local law enforcement officers will update the status of the investigation into the disappearance of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Guillen, 20, disappeared sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22.

Partial remains were found Tuesday in the search for the missing soldier in a shallow grave along the Leon River, but officials have not confirmed the remains are hers.

Early Wednesday a soldier described as a suspect in an Army CID investigation committed suicide as Killeen police officers approached him.

Authorities arrested the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood soldier in connection with the investigation, but did not identify her.

They have provided no information about how either may be linked to Guillen’s disappearance.

Guillen was last seen in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters.

Keys to her car and her barracks room and her ID card and wallet was later found in the armory room where she had worked earlier in the day.

Authorities returned Wednesday to the area where the remains were found, to search for additional evidence using drones and cadaver dogs.

Tim Miller of Texas Equusearch, whose volunteers searched the area where the remains were found extensively last week, said, “The search is over.”

“Crime Stories with Nancy Grace,” quoted Miller in a report Wednesday that several suspects were involved in the disappearance and that Guillen’s remains were “sealed in concrete.”

Fort Hood, Wednesday, said DNA and dental records are being used to make a positive identification of the remains.

Meanwhile the Army announced a seven-member inspector general team was sent to Fort Hood to review the post’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program.

The seven-member team is reviewing the program’s implementation, “assessing whether the command climate is supportive of soldiers reporting incidents of sexual harassment and sexual assault” and “Identifying any potentially systemic issues with the SHARP program at Fort Hood, as well as any resource constraints.”

The press release did not indicate whether the review was prompted by Guillen’s disappearance.

Guillen’s family alleges Guillen was the target of sexual harassment on post.

Guillen’s sister, Mayra, during an emotional news conference Wednesday morning in Washington, D.C., said in Spanish she earlier met the man who committed suicide and said he laughed in her face when she asked about Guillen.

Family members and their attorney, are demanding answers from post officials about what happened to Guillen.

Supporters have launched petitions on change.org calling on officials to hold the Army accountable, and to close down Fort Hood altogether.

By early afternoon Thursday, each had more than 200,000 signatures.

