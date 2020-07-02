Advertisement

Valdosta homicide suspects turns himself in; one other still sought

A homicide suspect in a June incident has turned himself in, according to the Valdosta Police Department.
By WALB News 10
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A homicide suspect in a June incident has turned himself in, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

Michael Jermaine Evans, 22, turned himself in to the Lowndes County Jail Thursday. He was wanted in connection to the June 14 death of Tommy Simmons, 24.

Ivanson Xavier Davis, 23, is still wanted in connection to the incident.

VPD said Davis should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.

