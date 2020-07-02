Advertisement

Valdosta Police arrest man who assaulted officer while trying to escape arrest

Police lights
Police lights(MGN Image)
By WALB News 10
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested on Wednesday after deputies said he assaulted an officer while trying to escape an arrest, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

Officers said they responded to a home in the 1600 block of East Park Avenue around 3 p.m. after a woman called E-911 and said Kwame White, 30, was in her vehicle and would not get out.

When officers arrived on the scene, they began to provide first aid assistance to White’s hand when officers were made aware of White’s active arrest warrants.

Officers said they attempted to take White into custody when he pushed the officer out the way and began to run.

Another officer said they used their teaser and hit White in the back, causing him to fall to the ground.

White was taken to South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) for injuries that happened to the fall.

While at SGMC, officers said White began to run out of the emergency room. An officer attempted to grab him to prevent him from escaping, then White turned around and spit in the officer’s face, according to a report.

White began to run through the parking lot towards North Ashley Street. A K-9 officer attempted to stop White while giving verbal commands, according to law enforcement.

Deputies said White continued to run so the officer released his K-9. White ran into the parking lot of Heritage House and jumped on a car to avoid arrest and refused to get down.

The K-9 apprehended White, who was then taken into custody.

He was taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

In addition to the active warrants that White had, he is also being charged with:

  • Two counts of obstruction of an officer - felony
  • Criminal damage to property
  • Obstruction of an officer - misdemeanor

“Due to White’s failure to comply with the lawful orders given to him by officers, he created not only further risks of injuries to himself, but he also put officers and citizens in danger,” Leslie Manahan, Valdosta police chief, said.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

GHSA

GHSA eases restrictions, equimpent sharing to begin Monday

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Georgia High School Association will ease restrictions as the state continues to prepare for the fall season.

News

Valdosta homicide suspects turns himself in; one other still sought

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WALB News 10
A homicide suspect in a June incident has turned himself in, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

News

Nearly half of Thomasville citizens have not participated in 2020 Census

Updated: 4 hours ago
Thomas County’s response rate is below Georgia’s statewide rate of 58%, and well below the 62% nationwide rate.

News

Miami police officer suspended after video shows him hitting woman

Updated: 5 hours ago
A Miami-Dade police officer has been relieved of duty after an incident caught on body cam showed him hitting a woman who was yelling at him at Miami International Airport.

Latest News

News

Moody Air Force Base child center closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WALB News Team
“This employee had no direct contact with children, and was wearing all appropriate personal protective equipment around staff,” the post states.

Weather

Rain chances elevated for Independence Day weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
The Fourth of July weekend may get disrupted with higher shower and thunderstorm chances.

News

Tallahassee post office worker tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
USPS believes the risk is low for employees who work at the Lake Jackson Post office.

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

News

Supreme Court denies to hear equal pay act case

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Supreme Court is leaving in place a decision that employers can’t use past salary history to justify a pay disparity between male and female employees.

News

Gadsden County woman claims $1 million lottery prize

Updated: 7 hours ago
Yolanda Lee chose to receive her winnings from the $5 million LUCK Scratch-Off game as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.