Valdosta Police arrest man who assaulted officer while trying to escape arrest

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested on Wednesday after deputies said he assaulted an officer while trying to escape an arrest, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

Officers said they responded to a home in the 1600 block of East Park Avenue around 3 p.m. after a woman called E-911 and said Kwame White, 30, was in her vehicle and would not get out.

When officers arrived on the scene, they began to provide first aid assistance to White’s hand when officers were made aware of White’s active arrest warrants.

Officers said they attempted to take White into custody when he pushed the officer out the way and began to run.

Another officer said they used their teaser and hit White in the back, causing him to fall to the ground.

White was taken to South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) for injuries that happened to the fall.

While at SGMC, officers said White began to run out of the emergency room. An officer attempted to grab him to prevent him from escaping, then White turned around and spit in the officer’s face, according to a report.

White began to run through the parking lot towards North Ashley Street. A K-9 officer attempted to stop White while giving verbal commands, according to law enforcement.

Deputies said White continued to run so the officer released his K-9. White ran into the parking lot of Heritage House and jumped on a car to avoid arrest and refused to get down.

The K-9 apprehended White, who was then taken into custody.

He was taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

In addition to the active warrants that White had, he is also being charged with:

Two counts of obstruction of an officer - felony

Criminal damage to property

Obstruction of an officer - misdemeanor

“Due to White’s failure to comply with the lawful orders given to him by officers, he created not only further risks of injuries to himself, but he also put officers and citizens in danger,” Leslie Manahan, Valdosta police chief, said.

