Bainbridge Police arrest Leon County homicide suspect

Courtesy: Bainbridge Public Safety
Courtesy: Bainbridge Public Safety(Bainbridge Public Safety)
By Ryan Kaufman
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the Sims Street Apartments for what is described as a “shots fired” call. As officers were on their way to the scene, a description of the man was given after he allegedly ran from the scene and down Water Street.

A nearby officer saw a man matching the description, and was able to detain him without incident.

The suspect, Gregory Bernard Murphy, Jr., 20, was run through a data base of wanted individuals and came back as a positive hit out of Leon County for homicide and home invasion with a weapon.

Murphy, Jr. is now in the Decatur County Jail awaiting extradition to Leon County.

After Bainbridge police had Murphy, Jr. in custody, a search of the initial scene began. This is where officers found a 12 gauge pistol grip shotgun in a trash can.

Officers have not been able to determine who Murphy, Jr. may have been shooting at.

