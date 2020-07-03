Advertisement

Beach Nesting Shorebirds at risk during nesting season

Beach Nesting Shorebirds
Beach Nesting Shorebirds(Hannah Messier)
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -When heading to the beach, it’s hard to miss the flocks of birds soaring over the waves. But, many species’ of these shorebirds are endangered and need to be protected. Biologists at St. Vincent Island are working to preserve the shorebirds.

Every Summer, these shorebirds flock to Florida’s Forgotten Coast to nest along the beaches. This is easier said than done. When people get too close, the birds will take to the skies abandoning nests full of eggs.

“If the eggs are on the beach, just one occurrence where the adults leave the eggs, the sun can create too much heat for the eggs to handle or a predator such as a ghost crab or an avian predator can come and get the eggs from just one occurrence.” John Stark, an assistant manager at St. Vincent National Wildlife Refuge explained.

St. Vincent Wildlife refuge provides a sanctuary for the birds and other wildlife, studying them to better protect the various species’ like the American Oyster Catcher, The Wilson’s Plover, and the Snowy Plover.

“So we can understand them well, to further inform our management decisions for things like what to do with predators, where to place signs and things like that.” Stark described.

Kiara Valentine, a shorebird technician at St. Vincent, studies the birds on the island. “I love birds in general, they are fascinating animals. They look very beautiful, they’re very picturesque and their behavior is very interesting to watch and I personally love being a public servant and protecting these imperiled birds.” Valentine said.

Valentine and the wildlife refuge can only do so much, and need help from all of us. Whether it’s picking up litter or watching where you prop your beach chair.

“Recreate own the lower area of the beach near the surf. Most of these birds prefer the upper beach with that shelly, sandy habitat.” Valentine explained.

Defending their nests, so these birds will keep taking flight.

It’s also important to obey signs and stay away from any fenced areas so you don’t accidentally wander too close to the nests.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

