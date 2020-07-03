Gadsden County reissues State of Emergency

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Gadsden County Board of County Commission has reissued a local state of emergency because of COVID-19 concerns.

The board has implemented a mask mandate, curfew, gathering capacity, and dining establishment procedures.

Under the mask mandate, the board says in public settings citizens should wear a face mask, especially when they are less than 6 feet away from each other. Specifically in locations where it is hard to social distance, such as, the grocery store, pharmacy and restaurants.

The county will keep the statewide restaurant/bar capacity of only operating at 50 percent in place. Florida’s restaurants and bars who make 50 percent of their revenue from alcohol sales are still suspended.

Department stores and gyms will remain open. However, the social distancing guidelines must be followed.

The curfew will continue to remain in effect on July 3,2020 from 12 AM-5 AM.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.