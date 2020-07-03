Advertisement

Gadsden County reissues State of Emergency

Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Wednesday on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Wednesday on COVID-19.(https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/)
By Gabrielle Bolden
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Gadsden County Board of County Commission has reissued a local state of emergency because of COVID-19 concerns.

The board has implemented a mask mandate, curfew, gathering capacity, and dining establishment procedures.

Under the mask mandate, the board says in public settings citizens should wear a face mask, especially when they are less than 6 feet away from each other. Specifically in locations where it is hard to social distance, such as, the grocery store, pharmacy and restaurants.

The county will keep the statewide restaurant/bar capacity of only operating at 50 percent in place. Florida’s restaurants and bars who make 50 percent of their revenue from alcohol sales are still suspended.

Department stores and gyms will remain open. However, the social distancing guidelines must be followed.

The curfew will continue to remain in effect on July 3,2020 from 12 AM-5 AM.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Programming Alert for July 3, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kaufman
WCTV will have a slightly altered newscast schedule for Friday, July 3rd.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? July 3, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
What’s Brewing? July 3, 2020

News

Rescan your TV to keep watching WCTV and CBS

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kaufman and Charles Roop
If you watch WCTV with an antenna, you will need to rescan your TV today, July 3rd to keep watching.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York man accidentally sets home on fire with fireworks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

Latest News

News

What’s Brewing? July 3, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
What’s Brewing? July 3, 2020

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

News

Leon County Booking Report: July 3, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 3, 2020.

News

Bainbridge Police arrest Leon County homicide suspect

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kaufman
Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the Sims Street Apartments for what is described as a “shots fired” call.

News

Lowering the Bar? Law school grad reacts to Florida’s last-minute exam switch

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
After the Florida Supreme Court ordered the bar exam online, a local law school graduate reacts to how the move changes his preparation, and what it might mean for his career.

News

Beach Nesting Shorebirds at risk during nesting season

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Hannah Messier
When heading to the beach, it’s hard to miss the flocks of birds soaring over the waves. But, many species’ of these shorebirds are endangered and need to be protected. Biologists at St. Vincent Island are working to preserve the shorebirds.