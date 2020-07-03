Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. EDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for collecting his mother’s Social Security payments after her death. Court records show a federal judge in Orlando sentenced 54-year-old Bobby Morlen earlier this week. The Deltona man pleaded guilty in January to theft of government funds. Morlen’s mother was receiving Social Security Retirement Insurance Benefits when she died in August 2014. Her death was never reported to the Social Security Administration, and the benefit payments continued. Prosecutors say Morlen continued to access the funds, totaling $131,457, until last year. Morlen must repay the stolen money.

MIAMI (AP) — Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has ordered a new overnight curfew in Florida's most populous county to help curb the growing numbers of COVID-19 cases and rising hospitalization rates. Gimenez issued the order late Thursday. It begins and 10 p.m. Friday and runs through 6 a.m. The mayor says the order will be in place indefinitely. It also closes some entertainment establishments, including casinos, movie theaters and strip clubs. Officials had previously announced that beaches would be closed over the long July 4th holiday weekend. Florida hit a new daily record of 10,109 cononavirus cases on Thursday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a retired Florida detective has been arrested in a 1999 fatal home invasion. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old William Robert Baer Jr. was arrested in Jacksonville on Wednesday and charged with murder and armed robbery. Baer’s former wife, Melissa Jo Schafer, was arrested Thursday in Jefferson City, Missouri, in connection to the case. Officials say Baer and Schafer fatally attacked Saad Kawaf outside his home in May 1999 and made off with about $30,000. Officials say DNA tests for genealogy this year led to the suspects being identified.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Vice President Mike Pence discussed the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak hours after its new confirmed cases topped 10,000 for the first time. Meeting in Tampa on Thursday, they urged Floridians to wear masks and avoid large crowds to bring the infection rate back under control. The state reported 67 more virus-related deaths, increasing the total to more than 3,700 since March 1. In Palm Beach County, opponents are suing to overturn its new mandate that masks be worn in crowded spaces. They say the ordinance violates their privacy and personal autonomy.