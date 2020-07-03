Independence Day Weekend Forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - If you have outdoor plans this holiday weekend you better grab an umbrella. Scattered showers and storms are possible over the next couple of days. However, temperatures will also be a little cooler, thanks to the rain.

Friday morning we started the day with a few showers along the coast, but most of the region was dry. However, this afternoon a stationary front will move into the Big Bend and South Georgia bringing showers and storms across the area. These storms will start to develop around mid-day and continue through the afternoon and evening. Showers will slowly dissipate around midnight.

Temperatures Friday will reach the upper 80s and low 90s. However, temperatures will drop when showers move into the region.

Friday Beach Forecast (WCTV Pinpoint Weather)

The stationary front will hang around the region on July 4th bringing more chances for showers and storms for the holiday. In the afternoon, highs will reach the upper 80s with a few low 90s possible. Some showers and storms may continue during the evening for fireworks. However, not everyone will have showers and storms Saturday evening. Just monitor the forecast for your area. Remember, when thunder roars go in doors.

July 4th Forecast (WCTV)

The stationary front will still be in the Big Bend and South Georgia on Sunday continuing the chances for scattered showers and storms.

However, just because chances for rain are possible this weekend, doesn’t mean you can’t head outside. You can download the WCTV Pinpoint Weather app to monitor the radar and see if any showers and storms are in your area.

