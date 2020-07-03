List: Dept. of Public Health COVID-19 testing sites in Valdosta for the holiday weekend

(WALB) - With the Fourth of July holiday weekend coming up, the Department of Public Health has altered when COVID-19 testing would available at its testing sites.

Below is a list of locations and times for COVID-19 testing for the Fourth of July weekend:

District 8-1 South Health District (Valdosta)

Lowndes County Health Department, 206 South Patterson Street Valdosta, Georgia 31601

Friday, 9 a.m.-noon

Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon

