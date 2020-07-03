Advertisement

Lowering the Bar? Law school grad reacts to Florida’s last-minute exam switch

The headquarters for the Florida Bar in Tallahassee.
The headquarters for the Florida Bar in Tallahassee.(WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The coronavirus pandemic has completely changed the legal system, from courtrooms going virtual, to trials getting pushed back. Now, those who are trying to start a career in law are being forced to adapt, too.

The Florida Supreme Court announced Wednesday that the Florida Bar exam would be moved online. The normally two-day event will now be condensed into one make-or-break test.

In a normal year, thousands of people sit in the same large room in Tampa to take the test. The Florida Board of Bar Examiners determined health guidelines wouldn’t let that happen, creating a plan that split the crowd into half, with in-person testing sites in Orlando and Tampa.

Fast forward to this week, and even that wasn’t an option. The test will be online, using the same software already used for some essay portions of the original exam.

Connor Ellis is a Tallahassee and Valdosta native and 2019 graduate of the University of Florida College of Law.

“I was kind of skeptical of going into a room with that many people,” he said.

This will be his second chance at passing the bar. He said he doesn’t see it getting any easier.

“I think they’ll go after niche areas of law, things you might get tripped up on,” he said.

How does the format change with long-standing members of Florida’s legal community? Tallahassee attorney Joe Bodiford said he could see some employers skeptical.

“Yes, I think there will be scrutiny, but this class of bar takers will have the chance to prove them wrong, and prove to be just as qualified as any other group,” he said.

“So long as it is done fairly and accurately, why not?”

Ellis pointed out that many already have problems with the traditional exam process.

“A lot of people just don’t agree with it. It’s a snapshot in time, it’s time structured, all of that stuff,” he said.

Even so, passing the bar in your sweatpants would be a story to tell.

“If you’re able to pass the exam and get licensed this year, it will definitely be special and meaningful for the students that do that,” Ellis said.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Beach Nesting Shorebirds at risk during nesting season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hannah Messier
When heading to the beach, it’s hard to miss the flocks of birds soaring over the waves. But, many species’ of these shorebirds are endangered and need to be protected. Biologists at St. Vincent Island are working to preserve the shorebirds.

News

Moody Air Force Base child center closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Moody Air Force Base has closed its child development center because an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on the base’s Facebook page.

News

Moody daycare worker tests positive, kids sent home sick

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Amber Spradley
That staffer is now under a 14-day quarantine.

News

Tallahassee veterans to host 4th of July event

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katie Kaplan
The event is free and family-friendly.

Latest News

News

Tallahassee residents plan to celebrate his 4th of July on smaller scale

Updated: 4 hours ago
The rise in COVID-19 cases across the state of Florida has some rethinking their plans for the 4th of July weekend.

News

Florida A&M summer band camp goes virtual

Updated: 4 hours ago
The legendary Florida A&M marching band went virtual for its 2020 summer band camp.

News

Florida A&M summer band camp goes virtual

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
The legendary Florida A&M marching band went virtual for its 2020 summer band camp.

News

Tallahassee residents plan to celebrate his 4th of July on smaller scale

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
The rise in COVID-19 cases across the state of Florida has some rethinking their plans for the 4th of July weekend.

News

Woman dies in single-vehicle crash on I-10 in Madison County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Florida Highway Patrol says a 64-year-old woman from Jacksonville has died in a single-vehicle crash on I-10 eastbound in Madison County.

Forecast

Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: July 2, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
It was a fairly quiet Thursday afternoon in most locations, but we could see more showers and storms as we get into the holiday weekend. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has your forecast.