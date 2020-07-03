Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Friday, July 3 - Evening Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We had more showers and storms across parts of our area Friday afternoon and evening. Rain chances will slowly decrease through the evening with lows back into the 70s.

Rain chances will bounce back again for Independence Day. A front and some mid-level energy will increase rain chances Saturday and the rest of the weekend into early next week. Highs Saturday will be in the lower 90s inland.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.