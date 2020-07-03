Advertisement

Programming Alert for July 3, 2020

By Ryan Kaufman
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV wishes you and your family a safe and healthy Independence Day weekend. To allow our staff to observe this important national holiday, we will be presenting special programs as detailed below.

Eyewitness News at Noon: HURRICANE SEASON 2020: NEW REASONS TO BE READY

  • As families across the Big Bend and South Georgia prepare for the upcoming Tropical Weather Season, there are new realities communities face in the wake of the Covid-19 Crisis. The WCTV Pinpoint Weather Team reports on important steps to consider before any storms develop.

Eyewitness News at Four: OVERCOMING COVID-19: INNOVATION IN THE BIG BEND

  • As our community practices social distancing because of the threat of the Covid-19 Virus, some neighbors are proving to be innovators. The WCTV Eyewitness News Team reports on how businesses are adapting a spring that’s proven anything but business as usual.

Eyewitness News at 4:30: OVERCOMING COVID-19: INSPIRATION IN THE BIG BEND

  • The WCTV Eyewitness News Team reports on heart felt stories of inspiration, as neighbors throughout the Big Bend and South Georgia inspire others to rally in the wake of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Eyewitness News at Five: Live newscast

Eyewitness News at 5:30: HURRICANE SEASON 2020: NEW REASONS TO BE READY

  • As families across the Big Bend and South Georgia prepare for the upcoming Tropical Weather Season, there are new realities communities face in the wake of the Covid-19 Crisis. The WCTV Pinpoint Weather Team reports on important steps to consider before any storms develop

Eyewitness News at Six: Live newscast

Eyewitness News at Eleven: Live newscast

What’s Brewing? July 3, 2020

Rescan your TV to keep watching WCTV and CBS

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Ryan Kaufman and Charles Roop
If you watch WCTV with an antenna, you will need to rescan your TV today, July 3rd to keep watching.

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York man accidentally sets home on fire with fireworks

Updated: 1 hour ago
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

What’s Brewing? July 3, 2020

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 1 hours ago
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Leon County Booking Report: July 3, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 3, 2020.

Bainbridge Police arrest Leon County homicide suspect

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Ryan Kaufman
Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the Sims Street Apartments for what is described as a “shots fired” call.

Lowering the Bar? Law school grad reacts to Florida’s last-minute exam switch

Updated: 11 hours ago
By Jacob Murphey
After the Florida Supreme Court ordered the bar exam online, a local law school graduate reacts to how the move changes his preparation, and what it might mean for his career.

Beach Nesting Shorebirds at risk during nesting season

Updated: 12 hours ago
By Hannah Messier
When heading to the beach, it’s hard to miss the flocks of birds soaring over the waves. But, many species’ of these shorebirds are endangered and need to be protected. Biologists at St. Vincent Island are working to preserve the shorebirds.

Moody Air Force Base child center closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
Moody Air Force Base has closed its child development center because an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on the base’s Facebook page.