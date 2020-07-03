Rescan your TV to keep watching WCTV and CBS

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - If you watch WCTV with an antenna, you will need to rescan your TV today, July 3rd to keep watching. The reason you have to do this is because the FCC is making all TV stations move their over-the-air channels to make way for wireless providers.

To learn more information on how to rescan your TV or why you have to do this in the first place,

