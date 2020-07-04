Advertisement

Hannah’s Saturday, July 4th evening forecast

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good evening, it’s been a wet holiday with scattered showers over much of the Big Bend and South Georgia. Tallahassee has received over two thirds of an inch, just under an inch of rain fell in Cross City, and just over half an inch in Bainbridge. Showers have mostly moved out of the region and we’ll only deal with a few showers for the rest of the night.

Showers will continue to dissipate over the next several hours and leave behind a mostly  partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Rain chances are slightly higher Sunday than they were Saturday with scattered showers and storms expected for most of the day. The rain will keep temperatures cool with highs only reaching the mid to upper 80s. A trace to half an inch is expected over most of the Big Bend and South Georgia, three quarters of an inch to an inch and a half is possible along the coast in the southeast.

