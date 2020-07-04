Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Curfews, closures as COVID-19 burdens Florida hospitals

MIAMI (AP) — Florida’s most populous county is imposing an overnight curfew and beaches and businesses are closing down again as the state’s coronavirus caseload rises with a record number of new hospitalizations. Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez ordered the overnight curfew as hospitals keep close watch on their available intensive-care beds. starting Friday night, the curfew runs from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will be in place indefinitely. The mayor also ordered casinos, movie theaters and strip clubs to close. Florida reported about 9,500 confirmed coronavirus cases Friday and 67 deaths. Florida also reported 341 new hospital admissions, the biggest daily jump since the pandemic began.

AIRPORT SECURITY DEATH

Autopsy: Man died of drug overdose after fight with deputies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — An autopsy report says a Black man died of an accidental drug overdose shortly after a confrontation with deputies at a Florida airport in April. Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said Friday that the county medical examiner has found that the deputies who took 29-year-old Kevon Todd into custody did not contribute to his death. Deputies at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport stopped Todd on April 9 as he attempted to breach a security checkpoint. Authorities say he had been yelling at JetBlue staff members before he rushed the security area. After a physical struggle, deputies detained Todd. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue was evaluating Todd when he became unresponsive.

LOCATION TRACKING-WARRANTS

Geofence warrants to be tested in Virginia bank robbery case

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A controversial investigative technique is getting its first real legal test in a federal courtroom in Richmond, where a judge is being asked to toss out evidence gathered through a geofence warrant in a Virginia bank robbery. Unlike traditional warrants that identify a particular suspect, geofence warrants seek location history data from Google on electronic devices used near the scene of a crime. Police use of these warrants is exploding. Defense attorneys say the searches unconstitutionally ensnare innocent people and violate the privacy rights of anyone whose cellphone happens to be near a crime scene.

SOCIAL SECURITY THEFT

Man sentenced for collecting dead mom's Social Security

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for collecting his mother’s Social Security payments after her death. Court records show a federal judge in Orlando sentenced 54-year-old Bobby Morlen earlier this week. The Deltona man pleaded guilty in January to theft of government funds. Morlen’s mother was receiving Social Security Retirement Insurance Benefits when she died in August 2014. Her death was never reported to the Social Security Administration, and the benefit payments continued. Prosecutors say Morlen continued to access the funds, totaling $131,457, until last year. Morlen must repay the stolen money.

DISNEY COLLEGE PROGRAM SUSPENDED

Disney suspends college internship program amid pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World says it's suspending the Disney College Program indefinitely amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic. The company said in a blog post on Thursday that the internship’s participants won’t be among those returning to work when it reopens its Florida theme parks later this month. The company says it doesn't know when the Disney-owned apartments where the students lived will be reopened. Disney said it will refund students their fees and allow participants, including recent college graduates, to re-apply. The company plans to reopen the Florida theme parks in phases starting July 11 with Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom.

HOME INVASION-DETECTIVE CHARGED

Retired Florida detective charged in 1999 home invasion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a retired Florida detective has been arrested in a 1999 fatal home invasion. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old William Robert Baer Jr. was arrested in Jacksonville on Wednesday and charged with murder and armed robbery. Baer’s former wife, Melissa Jo Schafer, was arrested Thursday in Jefferson City, Missouri, in connection to the case. Officials say Baer and Schafer fatally attacked Saad Kawaf outside his home in May 1999 and made off with about $30,000. Officials say DNA tests for genealogy this year led to the suspects being identified.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Pence, DeSantis meet; Florida hits 10,000 daily virus cases

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Vice President Mike Pence discussed the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak hours after its new confirmed cases topped 10,000 for the first time. Meeting in Tampa on Thursday, they urged Floridians to wear masks and avoid large crowds to bring the infection rate back under control. The state reported 67 more virus-related deaths, increasing the total to more than 3,700 since March 1. In Palm Beach County, opponents are suing to overturn its new mandate that masks be worn in crowded spaces. They say the ordinance violates their privacy and personal autonomy.

BOY SHOT

Police: 7-year-old boy shot in head in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 7-year-old boy was shot in the head at his Fort Lauderdale home. The shooting happened Thursday morning. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion chief Stephen Gollan tells news outlets that the boy was in extremely critical condition when he was taken to a hospital, where he later underwent surgery. Police say they don't suspect foul play but haven't determined whether the boy accidentally shot himself or if someone else accidentally shot him. They also haven't said who owns the gun or whether charges will be forthcoming.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-FLORIDA

Video: Florida police laugh after shooting rubber bullets

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Newly released body camera footage shows Florida police officers laughing and celebrating after shooting rubber bullets at a protest last month in which a Black woman was shot in the face and seriously injured. Fort Lauderdale police posted a video on its official YouTube channel Wednesday taken from the body camera of a detective on May 31. During one section of the video, the detective and a fellow officer begin laughing and joking about the protesters they fired at with rubber bullets. LaToya Ratlieff was shot in the face during the incident. She says she suffered a fractured skull and required 20 stitches.

OFFICER SUSPENDED-AIRPORT

Florida officer fired after bodycam shows him hitting woman

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida police officer is being fired for hitting a woman in the face inside an airport terminal. A video posted on Twitter shows a Miami-Dade police officer speaking to a woman who had missed her flight after arriving late to the Miami International Airport terminal. A police report says the woman was yelling at the officer and then struck him on the chin with her face. Body camera video shows the officer then striking the woman.