Advertisement

Percent of cases testing positive plateaus in Florida

As of Saturday, there are 11,445 new positive COVID-19 cases.
As of Saturday, there are 11,445 new positive COVID-19 cases.(AP)
By Ryan Carl
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - According to Florida Department of Health’s Saturday report, the number of new cases of coronavirus has hit a new high. The percent of tests coming back positive, however, is the lowest it has been since June 28. Only 14.1 percent of tests were positive. The trend has also plateaued over the last week.

Leon County has seen a spike in cases in recent weeks. Both on July 3 and June 27, the number of new cases hit all time highs with 167 and 164 respectively. The median age testing positive has been consistently in the twenties since mid June, though experts say recent protests likely not the cause of it. The percent of tests coming back positive is 8.9 in the county.

Wakulla County saw its highest jump in cases in the last two weeks with 12 new ones. The percentage of people tested having COVID-19 also went up for Saturday’s report with 12.1 percent, also the highest in two weeks.

Suwannee County added 17 new cases on Saturday leading to a total of 199 new cases all week. The percent positive for the county has been between 15 and 22 percent for the majority of days in the past two weeks. June 20 saw an unusual spike of 54.2 percent.

You can check out a complete list of Big Bend counties updated daily with coronavirus cases here on WCTV.TV. The official state reports are also attached below.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Florida sees record number of coronavirus cases in one day

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Fourth of July holiday weekend began Saturday with some sobering numbers in the Sunshine State: Florida logged a record number of people testing positive for the coronavirus.

News

TEMPO program continues to thrive, graduating its largest class yet

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
The largest TEMPO program class graduated in a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, with 34 young people. The program for disconnected youth ages 16 to 24 continues to grow.

News

Leon County Booking Report: July 4, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 4, 2020.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, July 4 - Morning Update

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
It was a gloomy start to Independence Day for some, but how will the rest of the day shape up? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.

Latest News

News

The Show Goes On: A local theater group’s magical socially-distanced play

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
A Tallahassee nonprofit, which serves kids of all abilities, decided to make sure their summer play could go on. Even during a pandemic.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Friday, July 3 - Evening Update

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
It was a stormy evening across parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia, but will the threat last into the weekend? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the forecast.

News

More fireworks in Americans’ hands for July 4 raises risks

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 2:08 PM EDT
For many Americans, the Fourth of July will be more intimate this year. It also could be riskier.

News

List: Dept. of Public Health COVID-19 testing sites in Valdosta for the holiday weekend

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT
With the Fourth of July holiday weekend coming up, the Department of Public Health has altered when COVID-19 testing would available at its testing sites.

News

Gadsden County reissues State of Emergency

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT
|
By Gabrielle Bolden
The Gadsden County Board of County Commission has reissued a local state of emergency because of COVID-19 concerns.

News

Programming Alert for July 3, 2020

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:01 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Kaufman
WCTV will have a slightly altered newscast schedule for Friday, July 3rd.