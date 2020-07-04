Percent of cases testing positive plateaus in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - According to Florida Department of Health’s Saturday report, the number of new cases of coronavirus has hit a new high. The percent of tests coming back positive, however, is the lowest it has been since June 28. Only 14.1 percent of tests were positive. The trend has also plateaued over the last week.

Leon County has seen a spike in cases in recent weeks. Both on July 3 and June 27, the number of new cases hit all time highs with 167 and 164 respectively. The median age testing positive has been consistently in the twenties since mid June, though experts say recent protests likely not the cause of it. The percent of tests coming back positive is 8.9 in the county.

Wakulla County saw its highest jump in cases in the last two weeks with 12 new ones. The percentage of people tested having COVID-19 also went up for Saturday’s report with 12.1 percent, also the highest in two weeks.

Suwannee County added 17 new cases on Saturday leading to a total of 199 new cases all week. The percent positive for the county has been between 15 and 22 percent for the majority of days in the past two weeks. June 20 saw an unusual spike of 54.2 percent.

You can check out a complete list of Big Bend counties updated daily with coronavirus cases here on WCTV.TV. The official state reports are also attached below.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.