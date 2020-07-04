Advertisement

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, July 4 - Morning Update

By Charles Roop
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a gloomy and foggy start to the holiday in a few locations with showers along the coast near St. George Island Saturday morning.

We can see more showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Daytime heating, a nearly-stalled frontal boundary, mid-level energy, and deep moisture will keep rain chances in the likely category Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be near 90 to the lower 90s inland.

The same pattern will keep rain chances high for most of the new work week. There is a chance rain probabilities will drop as we get closer to next weekend, but trends in the guidance models will need to be monitored.

