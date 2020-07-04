Advertisement

The Show Goes On: A local theater group’s magical socially-distanced play

A scene from Making Light Production's "The Little Prince"
A scene from Making Light Production's "The Little Prince"(Making Light Productions)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A performing arts non-profit pulled off the seemingly impossible, debuting a full-length stage production of “The Little Prince” Thursday night.

Making Light Productions brought each actor, aged nine to 15, into the studios one at a time, filming lines in front of a green screen to pull off some serious magic.

In the end, 300 raw clips were edited into a 75-minute imaginative whirlwind. Managing Director Amanda Broadfoot said it’s something they’ve never done before.

“These kids and parents were amazing,” she said.

Juliet Yaques is a co-founder of the program and the lucky one in charge of editing it all together.

“It took me more time to label them and organize them than anything else,” she said. “I had the easy part, these guys did the hard work, pretending things that aren’t there are there.”

Riley Kesten plays the title character. “The show went very,very,very well,” she said. “It was a little bit hard to work with the green screen because it’s just a certain amount of space you can work around in.”

To help limit larger groups, many of the parents worked with their kids when filming the clips. The change in pace proved touching to Yaques.

”They did a great job, one of the pairs almost brought me to tears, it was so sweet,” she said.

Check out the full recording, posted to Facebook, here.

