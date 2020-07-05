7-year-old boy dies in Florida ATV accident near Tampa

DADE CITY, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol said that a 7-year-old boy died and five others were injured, including two other children, when an all-terrain vehicle overturned in a grass field.

Officials said there were six aboard the ATV, which looks a little like a golf cart, but with all-terrain wheels. The Tampa Bay Times reports the boy was driving the ATV.

Three adult men were also riding on the Kawasaki Teryx4 when the vehicle flipped about 8 p.m. Saturday in a field.

The boy died later at a hospital. A 2-year-old boy was seriously injured and a girl, 4, as well as the three men, received minor injuries, the Highway Patrol said.

None of the occupants were wearing helmets, the Highway Patrol said. Florida law requires that anyone under 16 wear a helmet including eye protection while operating an all-terrain vehicle.

The Kawasaki Teryx4 only has seating for four, according to the manufacturer’s specifications. The frame is made of steel tubing and it weighs more than 1,600 pounds.

Dade City is in Pasco County, north of Tampa.