Florida crosses over 200k COVID-19 cases after adding 10,059 new cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Just 24 hours after breaking a single day record for new COVID-19 cases in the Sunshine State, the Florida Department of Health adds 10,059 new cases, and carries the state total over 200,000 cases.

On Saturday’s 11 a.m. report, the state added 11,458 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate just over 14%. On Sunday, the state is sitting at 200,111 total cases thanks to the additional 10,000 cases.

The latest information (pictured below) also suggests that the state’s latest round of results yielded a 15.04% positivity rate.

Percent positivity for new cases/FDOH 7/05/2020 (FDOH)

Below is the latest information for COVID-19 cases in the Big Bend as of 11 a.m. 7/5/2020

County: Total Cases: Total Deaths: Franklin 15 0 Gadsden 468 7 Hamilton 384 2 Jackson 406 2 Jefferson 58 4 Lafayette 36 0 Leon 1,798 8 Liberty 244 1 Madison 247 3 Suwannee 614 21 Taylor 99 1 Wakulla 87 1

