Florida News Digest

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida health officials say the state has reached a grim milestone: more than 200,000 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. State statistics released Sunday show about 10,000 new people tested positive. Saturday’s numbers — more than 11,400 cases — were record new single-day highs. More than 3,700 people have died. About 43 percent of the cases are in three counties: Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said Sunday on ABC News This Week that the high numbers of positive tests both in his county and in the state are “extremely worrisome.” By Tamara Lush, 339 words, SENT

RACIAL INJUSTICE-FLORIDA

TAMPA, Fla. — Protests over racial injustice continued in several Florida cities over the weekend. Demonstrations in Miami, Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Tallahassee all took place on Saturday. In Miami, a group of about 100 people gathered downtown Saturday night for a “Say Their Names” tribute. Protesters displayed dozens of photos of victims who have died in violent confrontations with police. In Tampa, nine people were arrested for blocking traffic Saturday afternoon. In Tallahassee, about 100 people protested at Florida State University Saturday, demanding that a statue of Francis Eppes be removed. Eppes was the mayor of Tallahassee in the mid 1800s who also organized a slave patrol to hunt runaway slaves. 410 words, SENT

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP'S CABINET

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Members of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet and agency leaders are finding time this election year to visit politically important states as their boss campaigns for a second term. Florida alone has seen more than 30 visits by Cabinet-level administration officials this year. Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Arizona are among other swing states visited by lot of the top administration officials. They’re discussing federal funding and initiatives for local interests, as well as talking up Trump. The president is hoping for an energized base to buoy his prospects for a November victory. By Bobby Caina Calvan, Ellen Knickmeyer and John Fleisher. 1095 words, AP Photos, SENT

ELECTION 2020-CHANGING SOUTH

ATLANTA — From Mississippi retiring its state flag to local governments removing Confederate statues, a bipartisan push across the South is chipping away at reminders of the Civil War and segregation. And with today’s national reckoning on racism, Democratic leaders are hoping for a fundamental shift at the ballot box. Many Southern electorates are getting younger, less white and more urban, and are less likely to embrace President Donald Trump’s white identity politics. Southern Democrats are assembling a diverse group of candidates for state and congressional offices to join presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden on the ticket. They believe Biden can appeal to perhaps the nation’s most culturally conservative region. By Bill Barrow, 1032 words, AP Photos, SENT

EXCHANGE-CHILDREN'S BOOK AUTHOR

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — A debilitating disease forced Capt. Robert “Bob” Cameron to retire from his position as a BP oil executive in 2006. In recent years, he works less with oil and more with another kind of black gold — ink — as the author of the children’s book series, “Tuckey the Nantucket Whale.” Friends, like fellow Capt. George Sparacino, with whom Cameron graduated from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at King’s Point, New York, know Cameron to be an unmitigated force of integrity. Cameron’s recent work comes despite the challenges of his condition: superficial siderosis. By Andrew Atkins, Naples Daily News, 512 words, SENT

EXCHANGE-TRAPPED WITH BIRDS

TAMPA, Fla. — People have been seeing more of their animals since the coronavirus tethered them to their homes. Dogs bark through Zoom meetings. Cats are our “coworkers. Majid “Magic” Esmaeili has a few hundred squawking parrots for company. His only company. His email to the Tampa Bay Times recently arrived with the subject line “SOS.” “My name is Majid Esmaeili (AKA) Magic and I am prisoner in my own property with over 200 parrots. No way to get in or out.” Since early March, the Tampa man has been “trapped,” he said, due to a court order in a property dispute that has landlocked him on his five-acre Zaksee Florida Bird Sanctuary in Tampa. It is surrounded on all sides by other people’s property. By Christopher Spata, Tampa Bay Times, 1010 words, SENT

IN BRIEF:

BOY KILLED-ATV — The Florida Highway Patrol said a 7-year-old boy died and five others were injured, including children 2 and 4, when an all-terrain vehicle overturned in a grass field.

IN SPORTS:

BBN--BRAVES-HERNANDES OPTS OUT

ATLANTA — Félix Hernández, a six-time All-Star and 2010 Cy Young Award winner, has opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, at least temporarily ending his bid to revive his career with the Atlanta Braves. By Charles Odum. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 3 p.m.

