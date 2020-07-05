Advertisement

Hannah’s Sunday, July 5th evening update

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -It was a wet Sunday across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Showers will move out early tonight leaving behind 70s and a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures reached the mid-80s across the region before showers moved in from the south.

Tonight showers may build back around the region with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Tomorrow morning will be wet with showers and storms scattered across the region. You’ll need an umbrella for most of the day. Flash flooding is possible with these showers and storms, remember to turn around and don’t drown. The rain will also bring cooler temperatures into the area. Highs tomorrow will stay in the low to mid 80s.

The rain we’re seeing is due to an area of low pressure to our southwest in the Gulf of Mexico. This low pressure system has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next five days. For our area, this means we’ll continue to see moderate to heavy rain for the next several days. Also, watch out for rip currents. The rain will keep temperatures in the 80s and low 90s for the first half of the week. But, temperatures will climb back into the mid-90s by this weekend as the low pressure system moves to the east and out of our area.

