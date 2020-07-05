Advertisement

Low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico has a chance of tropical development

Meteorologists are watching a broad area of low pressure in the Gulf with a slight potential to become a tropical cyclone over the next five days.(WCTV)
By Charles Roop
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A broad area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico has a slight chance of development over the next few days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A surface map from the National Hurricane Center shows a low centered near Mobile, Ala. Sunday morning. This area of low pressure has a slight chance to develop into a tropical cyclone over the next five days as it slowly moves northeastward.
A surface map from the National Hurricane Center shows a low centered near Mobile, Ala. Sunday morning. This area of low pressure has a slight chance to develop into a tropical cyclone over the next five days as it slowly moves northeastward.(National Hurricane Center/NOAA)

“Some slight development of this system is possible before the disturbance moves onshore along the northeastern Gulf Coast on Monday,” the NHC said in a statement Sunday morning.

The low is then expected to move through the Southeast and move into the Atlantic near the Carolinas Wednesday or Thursday. The low may have a better chance of tropical development once it moves offshore.

The NHC is giving 10-percent odds of tropical development over the next two days with a 30% chance of development over the next five days.

For the Big Bend and South Georgia, the broad low will help provide higher rain chances and rainfall amounts through mid week. Rain odds will be between 60% and 80% through Thursday, but decrease starting Friday. Rainfall totals between 1 to 3 inches are possible through Friday morning with locally higher amounts possible.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

