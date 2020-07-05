Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, July 5 - Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday started off with a few showers in the eastern Big Bend and parts of South Georgia. Showers were also approaching the coast around mid morning with more likely on the way later in the morning and afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a 70% chance of rain.

Rain chances stay elevated when the new work week starts, but rain chances are expected to decrease by next weekend. Highs will be near 90 to start the work week, but increase to the mid 90s by late week.

