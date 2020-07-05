Tallahassee Police arrests stabbing suspect

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a call involving a man stabbing another person at the Killearn apartments on Saturday.

Officers arrived to the scene after receiving multiple reports of two people having an altercation outside.

Police say once they got to the apartments, they helped treat the victim and transported them to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect has been identified as 28-year old Armando Gonzalez.

According to TPD, after speaking with multiple witnesses about the altercation officers discovered Gonzalez stabbed the victim without cause.

Gonzalez is being charged with attempted homicide.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.