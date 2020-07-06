A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico may develop into a tropical cyclone

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The WCTV Pinpoint Weather Team is monitoring a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. This broad low pressure system brought showers and storms into the Big Bend and South Georgia this weekend and will continue to bring rain into the area this week.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the low pressure system has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next five days and a 20% chance of developing in the next two days.

Even if this system doesn’t strengthen into a tropical cyclone, it will still bring heavy rains into our area this week. Flash Flooding is possible with these showers and storms. Remember to turn around and don’t drown, it’s better to be late because you took a separate route than to be stranded in flood waters. Other hazards with this system include higher waves and rip currents.

The low pressure system is forecasted to move inland before making its way to the coast of north and South Carolina.

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to monitor the system as it develops. You can get up to date information on the WCTV Pinpoint Weather App.

