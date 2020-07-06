After maiden trip to title game, Florida High hoping senior leaders takes them to glory

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This year, the expectations will be sky-high for the Florida High Seminoles.

Last season saw the Seminoles make their first-ever FHSAA title game. As Florida High looks to repeat last year’s success and finish off the year with a win in the title game, the Seminoles know the road will be tough again; the Class-AAA state runners-up lost their starting quarterback but are bringing in former North Florida Christian quarterback Drew Faurot.

Head coach Jarrod Hickman says the strength of this team will come from its senior class.

”This senior class has an understanding of that too,” Hickman said. “We’ve got great leadership from those guys. They are excited to get back to work and be together and play football the game they love.”

”Clock in to start the season off right,” junior Charlie Shalley said. “All the other distractions out the door and get done what we need to get done. Just be us.”

Florida High opens the season August 21 against FAMU DRS at home, one of just four home games.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.