Atlanta Mayor, FAMU grad Keisha Lance Bottoms tests positive for COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Atlanta Mayor and Florida A&M University graduate Keisha Lance Bottoms has tweeted she has tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive. — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 6, 2020

As of Monday’s 3 p.m. update, the Georgia Department of Health reported 97,064 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Bottoms graduated FAMU in 1991 and has been vocal in disagreement with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s reopening of the state during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying she felt it was too early.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.