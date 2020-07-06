Advertisement

Atlanta Mayor, FAMU grad Keisha Lance Bottoms tests positive for COVID-19

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)(GIM)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Atlanta Mayor and Florida A&M University graduate Keisha Lance Bottoms has tweeted she has tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Monday’s 3 p.m. update, the Georgia Department of Health reported 97,064 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Bottoms graduated FAMU in 1991 and has been vocal in disagreement with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s reopening of the state during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying she felt it was too early.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

