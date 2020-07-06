Body camera video, report released in deadly officer-involved shooting of FAMU student

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (ANJ) - The State Attorney’s Office has released its report and body camera video from the investigation into the officer-involved shooting of Jamee Johnson.

Johnson was killed in December during a traffic stop with a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer in Jacksonville.

Action News Jax’s Bridgette Matter is reviewing the report and video released by the State Attorney’s Office Fourth Judicial Circuit of Florida. She will have the latest details on CBS47 Action News Jax at 5.

