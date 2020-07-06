Bragg Stadium COVID-19 testing site hitting capacity earlier in day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - COVID-19 testing continues to be in high demand in Leon County and, on Monday, the Bragg Memorial Stadium site hit capacity another day.

Health officials on location Monday say they gave out the 500 tickets, plus a few extra to make up for potential no-shows, about halfway through the day.

The tickets are part of the site’s new texting notification system; it allows people to get signed up, leave, and then come back whenever their turn is up in order to avoid the long lines.

Dr. Tanya Tatum, Director of Student Health Services at FAMU, says while demand for testing is high following the holiday weekend, it could be too soon to tell what impact the holiday is having on results.

Still, people are encouraged to continue getting tested until the number of positive cases goes down.

“If you were just out over the weekend, hances are you may not become positive for another couple of days or so. But I’m hoping that most people are social distancing and wearing masks, so we kind of decrease the need,” Tatum said. A lot of individuals are coming because either there’s been exposure on the job, or they have a family member. We’re seeing just a lot more cases, and people are concerned. They need it and want to get tested.”

Health officials at FAMU say this is an "insidious" virus, and that many people could be positive while showing no symptoms. That's why they are encouraging the community to continue getting tested.

The FAMU Bragg Memorial Stadum site is a partnership with Bond Community Health. They are limited to 500 tests per day. The location is scheduled to be open until 6:00pm daily, but they do close early is capacity is reached, which organizers say happens most days.

Testing is free and open to the public.

