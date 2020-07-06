Broadway star Nick Cordero dies after monthslong battle against coronavirus

(Gray News/AP) - Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero died at age 41 after a 95-day struggle with COVID-19 and complications from it.

Amanda Kloots, Cordero’s wife, announced his death Sunday night on Instagram, where she had been providing updates on his health since he was hospitalized in March.

“Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband,” wrote Kloots in her post.

Cordero faced severe complications from the virus, despite having no pre-existing health conditions. He spent weeks on a ventilator, suffered septic shock, mini-strokes and had to have a leg amputated.

He awoke from a coma in May but afterward suffered more setbacks.

Kloots told “CBS This Morning” on Thursday that Cordero would likely need a double lung transplant. She had previously said the illness had damaged his lungs so severely they looked like he’d been smoking for 50 years.

A GoFundMe set up in April to help Cordero, Kloots and their 1-year-old son, Elvis, has raised more than $680,000.

Cordero played a mob soldier with a flair for the dramatic in 2014 in Broadway's Woody Allen 1994 film adaptation of "Bullets Over Broadway," for which he received a Tony nomination for best featured actor in a musical. He moved to Los Angeles to star in "Rock of Ages."

The lanky Cordero originated the menacing role of husband Earl opposite his estranged wife, played by Jessie Mueller, in "Waitress" on Broadway, as well as the role of Sonny in Chazz Palminteri's "A Bronx Tale."

On the small screen, Cordero appeared in several episodes of “Blue Bloods” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” as well as “Lilyhammer” and he had a role in the film “Going in Style.”

